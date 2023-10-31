The Guardian: How the UK’s emphasis on apocalyptic AI risk helps business
October 31, 2023
The disproportionate focus on tech leaders’ perspectives has also allowed for an unhelpful framework on how regulation could impact innovation to take root, said Calli Schroeder, a senior counsel and global privacy counsel at the non-profit Electronic Privacy Information Center.
“They still have it a little bit set up in their head that this is a game of privacy and consumer protection versus innovation when it doesn’t have to be confrontational that way,” Schroeder said. “There are absolutely ways to develop innovative new technology while also paying attention to risks.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate