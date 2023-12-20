The Guardian: Rite Aid facial recognition misidentified Black, Latino and Asian people as ‘likely’ shoplifters
December 20, 2023
Civil liberty and digital rights group, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), said that facial recognition can be harmful in any context but that Rite Aid failed to take even the most basic precautions. “The result was sadly predictable: thousands of misidentifications that disproportionately affected Black Asian, and Latino customers, some of which led to humiliating searches and store ejections,” said John Davisson, Epic’s director of litigation.
