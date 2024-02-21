The Milbank Quarterly: When Medicaid Unwinding Meets AI: In the Matter of DeLoitte Consulting
February 21, 2024
The complaint, filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by the National Health Law Program, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, and Upturn, alleges that Deloitte engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices by knowingly and deceptively marketing defective eligibility determination software systems that states (specifically Texas, whose program is the focus of this complaint) have relied on, and that as a result, thousands of consumers have been harmed.
