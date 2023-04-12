The Pitt News: Biden administration official talks AI accountability procedures at Pitt panel

Winters, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said it’s crucial for AI to be transparent, because there have been instances of people not understanding AI systems, which have led to “power imbalances” and “rampant discrimination.”

“We’ve seen where there [have] been faulty predictions for a kidney transplant, which [means] — Black people will get lower on the list of a kidney transplant,” Winters said. “We’re seeing these really horrible examples of our systems, and you see it in the outputs of ChatGPT. So I think as the consciousness sort of rises, there’s hopefully sort of political demands from lawmakers, constituents to help sort of advance policies.”

