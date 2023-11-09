The Record: Biden AI order could lead to reforms in how federal agencies work with data brokers
November 9, 2023
The executive order also requires OMB to study how agencies’ collect, process, maintain, use, disseminate and dispose of commercial data in order to shape “potential guidance” on how to reduce individual privacy risks.
“There’s never been a government-wide accounting like this of how agencies buy and use personal data from commercial vendors,” said John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
