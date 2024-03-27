The Record: Lawmakers set sights on data minimization as states seek to limit companies from capturing vast amounts of personal info
March 27, 2024
Privacy advocates are excited about the state-level momentum.
“We’re happy to see states like Maryland and Vermont prioritizing consumers’ expectations about how their data will be used rather than simply allowing companies to collect and use data however they want, as long as they disclose what they’re doing in their privacy policies,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, the deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “This shift in the status quo will encourage innovation that protects privacy.”
Read more here.
