The Record: Meta sues FTC, seeking to block new rules for children’s data 

Meta is now seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the FTC from moving forward with its update to the 2020 order.

Privacy advocates called the lawsuit’s legal theory “far-fetched” and a “kitchen sink constitutional attack,” saying Meta is trying to run out the clock to block the proposed changes.

“A hearing before the FTC will confirm that Meta continues to mishandle personal data and put the privacy and safety of minors at risk, despite multiple orders not to do so,” John Davisson, litigation director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said in a statement.

Read more here.