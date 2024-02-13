The Record: New Jersey law enforcement officers sue 118 data brokers for not removing personal info 

Data privacy advocates said the lawsuits highlight the need for data brokers to be regulated for all Americans and not just law enforcement.

“Laws that crack down on data brokers and compensate individuals when their personal data is illegally trafficked are a good thing,” said John Davisson, litigation director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit which advocates for data privacy, among other issues.

But Davisson added that the lawsuits and the statute they’re based on are a reminder that law enforcement agencies are “among the biggest customers of data brokers and frequently use their products to circumvent warrant requirements.”

Read more here.