The Register: Americans have the right to livestream police traffic stops … probably
February 9, 2023
Sharpe sued the officers in their official capacity, alleging the police department’s recording policy violates the First Amendment, and officer Helms individually, also alleging a constitutional rights violation.
In 2019, a federal court in the Eastern District of North Carolina dismissed Sharpe’s claims in two separate opinions. So Shape appealed – supported by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Cato Institute, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Institute for Justice, the National Police Accountability Project, and the National Press Photographers Association.
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate