The Register: Americans have the right to livestream police traffic stops … probably

Sharpe sued the officers in their official capacity, alleging the police department’s recording policy violates the First Amendment, and officer Helms individually, also alleging a constitutional rights violation.

In 2019, a federal court in the Eastern District of North Carolina dismissed Sharpe’s claims in two separate opinions. So Shape appealed – supported by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Cato Institute, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Institute for Justice, the National Police Accountability Project, and the National Press Photographers Association.

