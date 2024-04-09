The Register: US legislators propose American Privacy Rights Act – and it looks quite good 

Americans may soon live under a federal privacy law – a mere two decades after the US Federal Trade Commission urged Congress to regulate online data collection.

On Monday, US representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and US senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced the American Privacy Rights Act [PDF], which aims to provide a comprehensive set of rules governing how citizens’ data is used.

… Today, there are 15 state privacy laws – 14 of which, according to Maryland PIRG Foundation and the Electronic Privacy Information Center [PDF], “follow a model that was initially drafted by industry giants such as Amazon.”

