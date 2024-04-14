The Seattle Times: Amazon sold a chemical that led to 15 deaths. Who is responsible? 

Thomas McBrien, counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, an advocacy group that wrote a brief in support of the plaintiffs in one of the cases Amazon now faces, ranked the company differently. He said Amazon approved sellers and products faster than most of its competitors, meaning it likely has fewer checks in place.

“Part of what makes Amazon so successful is they try to wash their hands,” McBrien said. “The less responsibility they have, the more commerce can flow.”

Read more here.