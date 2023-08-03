The State of State AI Laws: 2023

By Katrina Zhu, EPIC IPIOP Clerk

The 2023 legislative session has seen a surge in state AI laws proposed across the U.S., surpassing the number of AI laws proposed or passed in past legislative sessions. Ten states included AI regulations as part of larger consumer privacy laws that were passed or are going into effect in 2023, and even more states have proposed similar bills. Several states proposed task forces to investigate AI, and others expressed concern about AI’s impact on services like healthcare, insurance, and employment. Below is a list of state laws going into effect, passed, or proposed for the current legislative session.



Laws going into effect in 2023

Of the AI-related laws going into effect in 2023, most of them are part of comprehensive consumer privacy laws. These laws regulate AI and automated decision-making by allowing users to opt-out of profiling and requiring impact assessments. One law in New York City stands out as it “blazes a path for A.I. regulation” in hiring, attracting national attention.

State/City Name Date passed Date in effect Description California California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) November 3, 2020 January 1, 2023 CPRA amends the California Consumer Privacy Act, introducing provisions impacting AI like additional limitations on data retention, data sharing, and use of sensitive personal information. Colorado Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) July 7, 2021 July 1, 2023 The CPA gives consumers the right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions. It also requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm,” including targeted advertising and some types of profiling. Connecticut Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) May 10, 2022 July 1, 2023 The CTPA gives consumers the right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions. It also requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm,” including targeted advertising and some types of profiling. New York City Automated Employment Decision Tools December 11, 2021 January 1, 2023 AEDT regulates the use of AI in hiring. It requires employers to notify candidates about the use of such tools, allows candidates to request what data is used, and requires an annual audit to evaluate the tool for bias. Virginia Virginia Consumer Data Privacy Act (VCDPA) March 2, 2021 January 1, 2023 The VCDPA gives consumers the right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions. It also requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm,” including targeted advertising and some types of profiling. Utah Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA) March 24, 2022 December 31, 2023 The UCPA gives consumers the ability to opt-out of profiling using personal data. Notably, it does not require impact assessments for data controllers.

Laws passed this legislative session

This legislative session, Montana, Indiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas passed comprehensive consumer privacy laws that includes provisions regulating AI, mirroring laws that California, Colorado, Connecticut, and Virginia have previously passed. Most notably, the law (1) gives consumers the right to opt out of automated profiling and (2) mandates data protection assessments if the automated decision-making poses a heightened risk of harm. Iowa also passed a consumer privacy law, but it does not grant consumers the right to opt-out of profiling.

Other states have also passed more laws that specifically address AI, which are listed in the table below.

State Name Date passed Date in effect Description Arizona Ballot Processing and Electronic Adjudication Limit (SB1565) April 10, 2023 N/A (governor veto) Ballot processing would not be able to use AI or learning software. Connecticut An Act Concerning Artificial Intelligence, Automated Decision-Making and Personal Data Privacy (S1103) June 5, 2023 Starting from July 1, 2023 This law establishes an Office of Artificial Intelligence, protects children from targeted advertising, and establishes a task force to study AI and develop an AI Bill of Rights. Delaware Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (HB154) June 30, 2023 January 1, 2025 This law allows consumers to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions and requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm.” Georgia HB203 May 2, 2023 July 1, 2023 This law regulates automated eye assessments; among other things, automated eye assessments shouldn’t replace eye exams that are done in “real time.” Hawaii SR123/SCR179 April 2023 April 2023 This resolution warns against the unintended consequences of AI and urges Congress to discuss the benefits and risks of AI. Indiana Indiana Data Privacy Act (SB5) May 1, 2023 January 1, 2026 This law allows consumers to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions and requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm.” Maryland HB622 May 8, 2023 October 1, 2023 This law establishes a grant program that funds small and medium-sized businesses that will implement “Industry 4.0 Technology,” which includes AI. Montana Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act (SB 384) April 21, 2023 October 1, 2024 This law allows consumers to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of automated decisions. It also requires a data protection assessment for activities that pose a “heightened risk of harm.” North Dakota HB 1361 April 12, 2023 April 12, 2023 This act amends the North Dakota Code to clarify that AI is not a person. Oregon Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (SB619) June 23, 2023 July 1, 2024 This act allows consumers to opt-out of profiling and requires a data protection assessment for some controllers that pose a “heightened risk of harm.” Tennessee Tennessee Information Protection Act (SB0073) May 11, 2023 July 1, 2025 This act allows consumers to opt-out of targeted advertising and profiling, and it requires data protection impact assessments for activities that pose a “heightened risk.” Texas Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (HB4) June 18, 2023 July 1, 2024 This act allows consumers to opt-out of targeted advertising and profiling, and requires data protection assessments for certain controllers. Texas Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council (HB 2060) June 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 This act creates an advisory council to study the effects of AI and report findings to the legislature.

Laws proposed this legislative session

AI Regulation as part of Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bills

Several states have proposed comprehensive consumer privacy bills, following in the footsteps of Colorado, California, Connecticut, and other states. These bills include provisions regulating AI that mirror those in other states’ privacy laws.

State Name Date introduced Description Hawaii Hawaii Consumer Data Protection Act (SB974 or SB1110/HB1497) January 20, 2023 This bill would allow users to opt-out of profiling that uses their personal data, and would require data protection assessments for processing activities posing a “heightened risk to consumers.” Illinois Illinois Data Privacy and Protection Act (HB3385) February 17, 2023 This bill would regulate collection and processing of personal information through algorithms. Maine Maine Data Privacy and Protection Act (HB1270) May 19, 2023 This bill prohibits discrimination through data processing, regulates targeted advertising, and requires an impact assessment for “high risk” algorithms. Massachusetts Massachusetts Data Privacy Protection Act (MDPPA), Massachusetts Information Privacy Protection Act (MIPSA), and the Internet Bill of Rights (H.1555) January 18- 20, 2023 Three competing consumer privacy bills all would consumers the right to know about or opt-out of automated profiling, and require impact assessments for controllers engaged in automated decision making. Minnesota Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act (HF2309/SF2915) March 15, 2023 This bill would allow consumers to opt-out of profiling and would require data protection assessments. New Hampshire Consumer Data Privacy Act (SB255) January 19, 2023 This bill would allow consumers to opt-out of profiling and would require data protection assessments. New York New York Privacy Act (SB365 or AB3593) January 4 and February 3, 2023 These alternative versions of a New York comprehensive privacy law give consumers more control over automated decisions used for profiling and require impact assessments. Pennsylvania Consumer Data Protection Act (HB708) March 27, 2023 This bill would allow consumers to opt-out of profiling and would require data protection assessments. Rhode Island Rhode Island Data Transparency and Privacy Protection Act (HB6236) March 30, 2023 This bill would allow consumers to opt-out of profiling and would require data protection assessments. Washington People’s Privacy Act (SB5643/HB1616) January 31, 2023 This bill would restrict the use of AI profiling and facial recognition in public accomodations.

AI Regulation to Prevent General Harms

Several states have proposed bills that guard against general harms of AI. All bills express concern for discrimination resulting from AI use. Some bills seem more concerned about harms within specific industries, like hiring, healthcare, voting, or insurance.

State/District Name Date introduced Description California Automated Decision Tools (AB 331) January 30, 2023 This bill would require impact assessments for automated decision making tools, and it would give consumers the right to request manual review for consequential decisions. Specifically, it expressed concern for decisions made in employment, education, housing, healthcare, utilities, family planning, financial services, and the criminal justice system. District of Columbia Stop Discrimination by Algorithms Act (B25-0114) February 2, 2023 This bill would stop algorithms from making decisions based on individuals’ protected personal traits. New Jersey S1402 February 10, 2023 This bill would make it unlawful for an automated decision system to discriminate against members of a protected class in loans, insurance, or healthcare settings. New York Digital Fairness Act (S2277) January 19, 2023 This bill would require automated decision system impact assessments, prevent discriminatory practices with targeted advertising, and regulate the use of biometric data, among other provisions.

Regulating AI in Employment Settings

Following in the footsteps of New York City, several states have proposed bills regulating AI use in employment settings, often around making hiring decisions.

State Name Date introduced Description Illinois HB 3773 February 17, 2023 This bill would restrict employers from using race, or zip code as a proxy for race, when making automated hiring decisions. Massachusetts An Act Preventing a Dystopian Work Environment (H.1873) February 16, 2023 This bill would require employers to provide employees with notice about algorithmic decisions and monitoring. It would also give employees the right to request information processed through algorithms. New Jersey A4909 December 5, 2022 This bill would require bias audits for automated decision tools used for hiring and would require employers to notify candidates that they were screened using an automated tool. New York S5641/A567 March 10, 2023 This bill would amend labor law to include criteria for automated decision making tools. It would also require disparate impact analysis. New York A7858 July 7, 2023 This bill would require employers to give notice to candidates if they use automated decision tools to make employment decisions. Vermont H114 January 25, 2023 This bill would restrict the electronic monitoring of employees for employment-related decisions.

Regulating AI in Healthcare

Expressing their skepticism that algorithms can make better decisions than medical professionals when it comes to healthcare, states have proposed bills that regulate the use of AI in physical and mental health services.

State Name Date introduced Description California AB1502 February 17, 2023 This bill would prevent healthcare providers using automated decision systems from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Illinois HB1002 January 11, 2023 This bill would require that algorithms used to diagnose patients are certified and shown to achieve accurate results. It also would give patients the right to know that an algorithm diagnosed them, and opt-out of its use. Illinois HB3338 February 17, 2023 This bill would prevent hospitals from adopting policies that prevent nurses from substituting their judgment for the automated recommendations of AI systems. Maine SB656a April 12, 2023 This bill would prevent hospitals from adopting policies that prevent nurses from substituting their judgment for the automated recommendations of AI systems. Massachusetts HB1974 February 16, 2023 This bill would require that AI used for mental health patients be pre-approved and monitored, and that patients would be informed about and must consent to AI use. Rhode Island HB6285 April 19, 2023 This bill would require that AI used for mental health services be pre-approved, and that patients are informed about AI use and can opt for mental health treatment from a professional instead. Texas HB4695 March 10, 2023 This bill would only allow mental health professionals to administer mental health care through AI, and requires that the mental health professional be available to monitor progress or communicate with the patient.

Regulating AI in Insurance

Legislators have expressed concerns about AI decision-making in insurance contexts.

State Name Date introduced Description New Jersey A537 January 11, 2022 This bill would require automobile insurers using AI to provide documentation that shows a lack of discriminatory outcomes. New York AB843 January 11, 2023 This bill would prevent automobile insurers from using factors like age, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, income level, or employment and education status to determine insurance rates. Rhode Island H5734 February 21, 2023 This bill would prohibit unfair discrimination in the insurance context, requiring insurers using AI to provide data sources they use and conduct a risk management assessment.

Regulating AI Used by the Government

Expressing their concern for bias in automated decision making used by state actors, states have proposed bills that would require government actors to follow responsible AI procurement and implementation practices. Several bills hold AI to a set of standards, but several others merely call for investigation of government AI use without implementing any regulations yet.

State Name Date introduced Description California A302 January 26, 2023 This bill would require the Department of Technology to take inventory of all high-risk automated decision systems used by state agencies. California S398 February 9, 2023 This bill would require the Department of Technology to develop a research plan to investigate potential new uses of technology for the state, including “virtual assistants powered by AI.” California California AI-ware Act (S313) February 6, 2023 This bill would require any state agency using generative AI to communicate to disclose to that person that the communication is through generative AI. Massachusetts H64/S33 February 16, 2023 This bill would establish a State Commission on Automated Decision Making to investigate Massachusetts’s AI use. Missouri H311 January 4, 2023 This bill would establish the Missouri State Technology Task Force which would investigate AI used by the state, among other technologies. New Jersey SB3876 May 22, 2023 This bill would appoint an Artificial Intelligence Officer to oversee state agencies’ uses of AI. New York A5309 March 7, 2023 This bill would require state units purchased products that use automated decision making to adhere to responsible AI standards. Rhode Island S117 February 1, 2023 This bill would establish a commission to study and regulate the use of AI by the state government. Rhode Island H6423 May 19, 2023 This bill requests that the government review the extent of automated decision making used by the state of Rhode Island and its impacts. Washington S5356 January 12, 2023 This bill would require government agencies to follow responsible methods for procuring AI, assess the impacts of automated decision making systems they use, and conduct ongoing monitoring to uncover bias or discrimination.

Regulating Generative AI

In addition to the California AI-ware Act (mentioned above) which regulates the government’s use of generative AI, the below bills also attempt to mitigate generative AI harms. Many focus on harms caused by AI-generated images or videos.

State Name Date introduced Description Massachusetts An Act drafted with the help of ChatGPT to regulate generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT (S.31) February 16, 2023 This bill would prohibit bias in generative AI models, and would require safeguards against plagiarism and consumer privacy protections for those using generative AI, as well as registration with the attorney general. New York S6859/A216A January 2, 2023 This bill would require advertisers to disclosure their use of “synthetic media.” New York A7106/S7592 May 10, 2023 This bill would require political communications to disclose the use of synthetic media. New York A7634/S7422 May 25, 2023 This bill would prevent film production companies receiving production credit from using AI to replace actors in their productions. Pennsylvania H1063 April 28, 2023 This bill would criminalize disseminating AI-generated sexually explicit images of people without their consent. Rhode Island HB6286 April 19, 2023 This bill would hold generative AI models to certain operating standards, and it would require them to register with the attorney general.

Bills to Increase Transparency and Understanding Around AI

Several states proposed bills that would track AI use or establish commissions to study AI’s effects. Many asked the commissions to recommend how to best regulate AI.

State Name Date introduced Description California S721 February 16, 2023 This bill would establish a California Interagency AI Working Group to deliver a report on AI. California AB1282 February 16, 2023 This bill would establish a commission to report on the mental health risks associated with children’s use of social media and artificial intelligence. Illinois H3563 February 17, 2023 This bill would establish a Generative AI and Natural Language Processing Task Force. Maryland H1068 February 10, 2023 This bill would create a Commission on Responsible AI in Maryland. Maryland H1034 February 10, 2023 This bill would establish an AI Impact Advisory Board. Nevada S165 February 16, 2023 This bill would create an Emerging Technologies Task Force. New Jersey A168 January 11, 2022 This bill would require a report on AI’s impact on the economy and workforce. New Jersey A5150 February 6, 2023 This bill would require those applying for unemployment benefits to designate whether their job loss was related to automation or other technological advances. New Mexico HM75/SM63 February 28, 2023 This bill requests that a task force convene to study automated decision making’s impact on children when those tools are used to analyze child abuse and neglect. New York A4969/S6402 February 27, 2023 This bill would create a commission to study AI, robotics, and automation. New York A7501 May 25, 2023 This bill would create an office of algorithmic innovation, which would create policies and standards that ensure AI is fair. New York A7838 July 7, 2023 This bill would require a long-term study on the impacts of AI on the state’s workforce, and would deter AI from replacing state employees’ jobs. North Carolina S460 April 3, 2023 This bill would establish a committee on automation and the workforce. Pennsylvania HB49 March 7, 2023 This bill would create a registry of all businesses using AI in the state. Pennsylvania HR170/SR143 June 29, 2023 This resolution urges the state to establish an advisory committee to investigate AI’s impacts on the state. Texas H3633 March 6, 2023 This bill would establish a committee to decide whether to establish a program that would train individuals in the workforce on the use of AI.

