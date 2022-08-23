The Verge: University can’t scan students’ rooms during remote tests, judge rules
August 23, 2022
Such programs have been controversial among students and have received pushback from prominent digital privacy organizations as well as government officials. The Electronic Privacy Information Center filed complaints against Honorlock and four similar proctoring services in late 2020, calling their practices “inherently invasive.”
