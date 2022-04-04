The Washington Post: Congress may create massive program to collect college student data
April 4, 2022
Activists concerned about student privacy rights are protesting the legislation, called the College Transparency Act. These groups have sent a letter to Congress (you can read it below) explaining their concerns: Parent Coalition for Student Privacy; Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development; Consumer Federation of America; Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC); Fairplay; Me2B Alliance; Network for Public Education; ParentsTogether Action.
Read more here.
