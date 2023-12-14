The Washington Post: Google is rolling out new protections for our location data 

But others are still skeptical. Sara Geoghegan, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said she thinks the changes Google outlined were “long overdue.” She remains wary of Google’s commitment to keeping people’s sensitive location data safe.

“The devil is in the details, and it remains to be seen whether Google’s implementation stands up to the commitments,” she said. “Unfortunately, Google has repeatedly shown that we can’t trust the company’s pinkie promises to protect privacy when it comes to their invasive data practices.”

Read more here.