The Washington Post: Hundreds of groups urge Big Tech CEOs to step up fight against AI-fueled lies 

More than 200 civil advocacy groups are calling on Big Tech to bolster their fight against artificial intelligence-fueled misinformation as billions of voters head to the polls this year in elections around the globe.

The coalition of activists wrote to the CEOs of Meta, Reddit, Google and X, and 8 other tech executives Tuesday, urging them to adopt more aggressive policies that could stem the tide of dangerous political propaganda.

These extra steps are critical in 2024 given that more than 60 countries are holding national elections, the groups charged in their letter, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by The Technology 202.

