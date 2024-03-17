The Washington Post: Opinion | The House’s move against TikTok goes too far — and not far enough
March 17, 2024
We have no shortage of proposals to address many of social media’s ills. The Electronic Privacy Information Center, for example, advocates passage of a “comprehensive data protection legislation to place strict limits on the collection, processing, use, and retention of personal data by social networks and other entities.” It further recommends that the Federal Trade Commission use “existing authority to rein in abusive data practices by social media companies, and … take swift action to prevent monopolistic behavior and promote competition in the social media market.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate