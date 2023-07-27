USA Today: NYC subways join airports, police in using AI surveillance. Privacy experts are worried.
July 27, 2023
The new policy has drawn many critics. Data and privacy experts said MTA’s new initiative doesn’t address the underlying problem that causes fare evasion, which is related to poverty and access.
Instead, the program tries “to use technology to solve a problem in a way that is more or less a Band-Aid,” said Jeramie Scott, senior counsel and director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy, litigation and research center.
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate