Vermont Business Magazine: Vermont sets national precedent with unanimous House passage of comprehensive data privacy legislation 

As the uses of big data and advanced analytics expand, where Vermonters’ personal information is commodified without explicit consent, it is increasingly crucial that we establish a set of rules that balance the needs of business operation with consumer protection. Reporter of the bill, Rep. Monique Priestley stated, “By embracing legislation that consumer privacy advocates EPIC & VPIRG are touting as one of the strongest in the United States, we have the opportunity to safeguard our personal freedoms, ensure equitable treatment in the digital landscape, and reclaim control over our digital footprints. It is crucial that we protect Vermonters in the face of unchecked technological expansion and to secure a future where data privacy is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right.”

