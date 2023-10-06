NY 1: Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as amateur sleuths hunt fraud
October 6, 2023
John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said the concern reflects the competing interests over voter data – a need to protect voter rolls from cybersecurity attacks against the desire to make them accessible so elections are transparent.
“It’s not surprising that this is a battleground right now,” he said.
Read more here.
