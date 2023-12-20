WHIO: Benefits and drawbacks of AI-generated holiday shopping help
December 20, 2023
“I think the biggest concern is probably this data privacy and security of your individual information as a user at least,” Electronic Privacy Information Center spokesperson Ben Winters said.
The information center said using generative AI can make users vulnerable to misinformation and scams.
