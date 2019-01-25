Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference Upcoming in Brussels

The conference on Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection begins next week in Brussels. The theme of CPDP2019 is "Data Protection and Democracy." Several members of the EPIC Advisory Board will be speaking, including Julie Cohen, Jennifer Daskal, Kristina Irion, Malavika Jayaram, Max Schrems, and Shoshana Zuboff. EPIC will be promoting new books by several members, including Simon Davies, Roger McNamee, and Shoshana Zuboff. EPIC will also present the International Privacy Awards on Wednesday, January 30.

