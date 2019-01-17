Consumer Organizations Announce New Framework for US Privacy Protection, Propose Privacy Agency

EPIC joined 16 organizations in support of a “A Framework for Privacy Protection in the United States." The consumer groups outlined a new approach to privacy protection: (1) enact baseline federal legislation; (2) enforce fair information practices; (3) establish a data protection agency; (4) ensure robust enforcement; (5) establish algorithmic governance; (6) prohibit “take it or leave it” terms; (7) promote privacy innovation; and (8) limit government access to personal data. The consumer framework states that the Federal Trade Commission has failed to enforce the orders it has established. "The US needs a federal agency focused on privacy protection, compliance with data protection obligations, and emerging privacy challenges.” [Press Release]

