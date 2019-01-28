New Edition of GDPR Today Now Available

A new edition of GDPR Today is available now. The online hub of the latest developments in data protection, launched by EDRi, a powerful association of European NGOs, is designed to implement the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The latest issue details the EU-Japan agreement on international transfers of personal data, NGO complaints that tech companies violated individuals' right to access their data, and recent criticism of U.S. compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. EPIC has encouraged U.S. companies to offer GDPR protections to all consumers. The 2018 Privacy Law Sourcebook also includes the full text of the GDPR.

