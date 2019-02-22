EPIC has submitted an open records and meetings request concerning the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Congress established the AI Commission in August "to review advances in artificial intelligence" and ordered the Commission to publish a report by February 9. Yet no information has been disclosed about the Commission's plans, operations, or findings to date. The Commission includes executives from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle and several former Department of Defense officials. Last year, EPIC—joined by nearly 100 experts and leading scientific organizations including AAAS, ACM, FAS, and IEEE—successfully petitioned the White House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence to incorporate public input in the committee's work. EPIC has also proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for AI legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. EPIC previously urged lawmakers to appoint AI Commission members who support the Universal Guidelines.