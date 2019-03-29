EPIC Backs Principles for Student Safety, Privacy, and Equity
EPIC joined forty education, privacy, disability rights, and civil rights organizations to support ten principles for school safety. The principles promote student safety measures that are evidence-based and oppose the surveillance-based measures that have been proposed in many states. In 2014 EPIC urged Congress to adopt the Student Privacy Bill of Rights to safeguard student privacy. In 2012, EPIC sued the Department of Education after it weakened a rule to protect the privacy of student records. Last year EPIC filed an amicus brief in Jackson v. McCurry, stating that teachers may not search a student's cell phone unless they have followed an explicit school policy that complies with Fourth Amendment requirements.