EPIC has filed an opening brief in the appeal to block the Census Bureau from collecting citizenship data in the 2020 Census. EPIC told the D.C. Circuit that the Census Bureau failed to complete privacy impact assessments required by law. “This uninformed data collection by a federal agency is precisely what the E-Government Act prohibits,” EPIC explained. The Bureau concedes that it must complete the impact assessments but has so far failed to do so. EPIC warned the federal appeals court that “major privacy risks have not been addressed by the agency.” EPIC has filed numerous successful lawsuits to require privacy impact assessments, including EPIC's case that led a now-defunct Presidential Commission to delete state voter data it unlawfully obtained. EPIC's appeal is EPIC v. Commerce, No. 19-5031 (D.C. Cir.).