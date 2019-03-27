In response to a FOIA request from EPIC, the FTC has confirmed that there are over 25,000 complaints about Facebook pending with the Commission. In the eight (8) years since the FTC announced a consent order barring Facebook from making any misrepresentations about use privacy, the FTC has not taken a single enforcement action against the company. And one year has now passed since the FTC announced the reopening Facebook investigation after news of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. EPIC has urged the FTC to #EnforceTheOrder against Facebook.