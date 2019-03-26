Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Case About FCC Privacy Rules
The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in PDR Network v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic, which concerns a company's efforts to disregard an FCC rule about junk faxes. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case. In the brief, EPIC explained that permitting companies to avoid FCC rules "will exclude the voices of consumers" in agency decision making. EPIC also explained that the company's efforts to sidestep agency rules will benefit those "who have resources to attack FCC rules." EPIC contributed to the development of the robocall and junk fax laws. EPIC has since worked to ensure that telephone users are protected from invasive practices through agency comments and amicus briefs in cases such as ACA International and Gallion v. Charter Communications.