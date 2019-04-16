EPIC Consumer Protection Counsel Christine Bannan testified at the FTC's hearing on the agency's effectiveness at protecting consumer privacy. She said that the FTC's success should be measured by the enforcement of its orders. EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request revealed that there are there are over 26,000 pending consumer complaints against Facebook made while under the consent order. In the eight years since the FTC entered the consent order barring Facebook from making any misrepresentation about user privacy, the FTC has not taken a single enforcement action against the company. EPIC launched the #EnforceTheOrder campaign to pressure the FTC to take enforcement action against Facebook.