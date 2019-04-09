Judge Reggie B. Walton has set a May 2 hearing date to review the release of the Mueller Report and other records sought by EPIC in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice. During an hour-long hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Walton emphasized that the contents of the Mueller Report are an "extremely important subject matter to the nation." Judge Walton said the Justice Department should disclose the records sought by EPIC "as expeditiously as humanly possible," though he declined to set a fixed date for release. Attorney General Barr has said he will release the report by "mid-April, if not sooner." EPIC filed the first lawsuit in the nation for the release of the Special Counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. As a result of EPIC's lawsuit, the Justice Department agreed to expedite EPIC's FOIA request. EPIC's case is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). #ReleaseTheReport