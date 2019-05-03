In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that no privacy impact assessment has been completed for a vast DHS biometric database known as the "Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology." The HART database will include fingerprints, iris scans, and facial images on millions of individuals. The documents EPIC did obtain from DHS consist of privacy threshold reviews that indicate a privacy impact assessment is required and was expected by January 2019. A previous document obtained by EPIC show that the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology database is part of the facial recognition Biometric Entry/Exit program at US airports.