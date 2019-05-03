In a letter to the FAA, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and John Thune (R-SD) urged the agency to quickly publish a rule for the realtime, remote identification of drones. The senators wrote, "remote identification will enhance safety, security, and privacy." EPIC has long called for remote identification requirement for drones, stating "Because drones present substantial privacy and safety risks, EPIC recommends that the FAA require any drone operating in the national airspace system to broadcast location when aloft (latitude, longitude, and altitude), course, speed over ground, as well as owner identifying information and contact information[.]" EPIC cited similar requirements for vessels and planes, and explained that the technology is widely available. Most recently, EPIC repeated its call for remote identification in response to a proposed rule that would allow drones to fly over people.