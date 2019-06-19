The Senate Homeland Security Committee has advanced a bill governing the security of the Internet of Things. The "Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019" sets baseline cybersecurity standards for IoT devices purchased by the federal government. "This legislation will use the purchasing power of the federal government to establish some minimum security standards for IoT devices," said sponsor Senator Mark Warner (D-VA). EPIC recently told Congress that "the IoT network is the weak link in consumer products" and urged the establishment of of mandatory privacy and security standards. The Committee also advanced a bill by Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Rob Portman (R-OH) that would promote coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and state and local governments in protecting against cyber threats.