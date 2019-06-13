EPIC Board Member Danielle Citron testified today before the House Intelligence Committee on "The National Security Challenge of Artificial Intelligence, Manipulated Media, and Deepfakes." Professor Citron told Congress "we need a combination of law, markets, and societal resistance" to combat deep fakes and "the phenomenon is going to be increasingly felt by women and minorities." To address the manipulation of online news, EPIC has backed Algorithmic Transparency. EPIC also proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for federal legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries.