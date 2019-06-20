The Supreme Court today directed a lower court to reexamine PDR Network v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic, a case which concerns a company's efforts to disregard an FCC rule about junk faxes. The Court told the Fourth Circuit to resolve "preliminary" questions about the legal effect of the FCC rule and the company's ability to challenge the rule through the agency process. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case. EPIC explained that permitting companies to challenge FCC rules outside the process Congress established "will exclude the voices of consumers" in agency decision-making. EPIC also explained that the company's efforts to sidestep agency rules will benefit those "who have resources to attack FCC rules." EPIC and other consumer organizations routinely provide comments to federal agencies through the federal agency rule making process. EPIC also contributed to the development of the robocall and junk fax laws. EPIC has since worked to ensure that telephone users are protected from invasive business practices through agency comments and amicus briefs in cases such as ACA International and Gallion v. Charter Communications.