EPIC and 32 organizations have urged Florida Governor DeSantis to postpone the implementation of a proposed school safety database. The groups warned that the system could label students as threats based on data such as physical disabilities or those seeking mental health care. The signatories asked Governor DeSantis to immediately halt the database project and create a commission to propose measures that effectively identify and mitigate school safety threats. In 2014 EPIC urged Congress to adopt the Student Privacy Bill of Rights to safeguard student privacy.