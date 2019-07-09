EPIC and over 35 organizations have urged Congress to halt the use of face recognition technology on the general public. The letter states that face recognition technology poses serious risks to privacy and civil liberties, threatens immigrants, broadly impacts American citizens, and has been implemented without proper safeguards or explicit Congressional approval. At a hearing this week, the House Homeland Security Committee will examinee face recognition technology. Documents previously obtained by EPIC under the FOIA, and featured at Buzzfeed, revealed flaws in facial recognition at airports. Bias is also a significant problem with the identification technique. EPIC highlighted these problems in comments to the agency and previously recommended a suspension of facial recognition at US airports.