Senate Intelligence Committee: Russian Election Interference "Extensive"
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released the results of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. The Committee found "extensive" Russian interference dating back to 2014. The EPIC Democracy and Cybersecurity Project has pursued numerous FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election. In EPIC v. DOJ, EPIC is seeking the complete, unredacted Mueller Report. Hearings will will take place in federal court on August 5 and August 9. In EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyberattacks), EPIC obtained the FBI victim notification procedures. In EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC confirmed that Russia engaged in a "multi-pronged" attack against the U.S. elections. In EPIC v. IRS I, EPIC sought the release of President Trump's tax returns. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking the release of related business returns. And in EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity), EPIC obtained documents about election security procedures.