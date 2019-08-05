The federal government has asked a court to deny EPIC's Motion to Intervene in United States v. Facebook, a case which concerns a proposed settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and Facebook. EPIC filed the motion to protect the privacy interests of Facebook users. EPIC argued that the settlement "is not adequate, reasonable, or appropriate." EPIC also explained that the settlement would extinguish more than 26,000 consumer complaints against Facebook pending at the FTC. EPIC has asked the court for an opportunity for EPIC and others to be heard before the settlement is finalized. EPIC filed the original complaint that created legal authority for the FTC to oversee Facebook. Many members of Congress, consumer organizations, and corporate law experts have opposed the proposed settlement, which was narrowly approved by the Commission, 3-2.