The D.C. Metro is proposing to track the cellphones of D.C. metro riders, with a network of sensors to detect Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. "WMATA has already begun to develop a network of digital display units and seeks to expand that network through digital place-based and location-based devices and programs," the Metro contracting document stated. After 9-11. EPIC led the Observing Surveillance campaign to limit the use of surveillance cameras in DC against residents and visitors. EPIC is pursuing a lawsuit against AccuWeather alleging that the company engaged in unlawful and deceptive practices in tracking consumers' locations in violation of the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act.