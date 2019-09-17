EPIC has published "The EPIC AI Policy Sourcebook 2019." The EPIC collection is the first compendium of AI policy, providing essential information to policy makers, researchers, journalists, and the public. The EPIC Sourcebook includes global AI frameworks such as the OECD AI Principles and the Universal Guidelines for AI, as well as materials from the EU, Council of Europe, national AI initiatives and professional societies IEEE and ACM. The Sourcebook also includes an extensive resources section on AI, including organizations, reports, articles, and books from around the world. "Required reading for a necessary conversation," Sherry Turkle. The EPIC AI Policy Sourcebook is now available in the EPIC Bookstore.