EPIC has filed comments on the FTC's proposed consent order with the individuals responsible for the Cambridge Analytica breach that impacted 87 million Facebook users, and possibly the outcome of the Brexit vote. EPIC wrote: "the Cambridge Analytica breach could have been prevented if the Commission had enforced the Consent Order." EPIC pointed to numerous reports that Facebook's improper sharing of personal data with third party developers was known to the FTC after the 2011 Consent Order. EPIC is currently pursuing two cases against the FTC, one to obtain the release of the complete biennial audits, the other to block the FTC's proposed settlement that would leave the Facebook's business practices largely unchanged.