A coalition of 20 civil society organizations are objecting to the proposed U.S.-U.K. CLOUD Act Agreement, which will allow cross-border data access and wiretapping by law enforcement agencies. In a letter to Congress, the groups explained the Agreement "fails to adequately protect the privacy and due process rights of U.S. and U.K. citizens." The coalition urged Congress to block the Agreement. In testimony before the European Parliament and in an amicus brief for the Supreme Court in United States v. Microsoft, EPIC has argued that cross-border access to personal data requires robust human rights protections, including notice, judicial authorization, and transparency.