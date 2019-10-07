The UK has released the text of the US-UK CLOUD Act Agreement. The agreement permits cross-border access to personal data without judicial approval, allows for law enforcement investigations under lower standards than in the U.S., and lacks notice to data subjects who are subject to surveillance. In testimony before the European Parliament, EPIC International Counsel Eleni Kyriakides argued that cross-border access to personal data should ensure robust human rights protections, such as notice, judicial authorization, and transparency.