Senators Chris Coons (D-Del) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) today introduced legislation that will require federal law enforcement agencies to obtain a warrant before engaging in ongoing face surveillance. The Facial Recognition Technology Warrant Act of 2019 would apply to public surveillance using facial recognition technology that lasts more than 72 hours, and the warrants would expire after 30 days. EPIC recently testified before the Massachusetts Legislature in support of a moratorium on face surveillance. And a recent Public Voice petition calling for a moratorium on the use of facial recognition has received support from more than 90 organizations and 700 individuals (including many leading experts) in more than 40 countries.