EPIC Advises New York Senate on Privacy Legislation
EPIC has sent a statement to the New York State Senate recommending passage of legislation modeled on Fair Information Practices and creation of a Data Protection Agency. The NY Senate will hold a hearing this week on Senate Bill 5642, concerting oversight of personal data. EPIC's recent report, Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress sets out the key elements of a privacy law. "A strong state privacy law would establish an independent state-level Data Protection Agency with resources, technical expertise, rulemaking authority and effective enforcement powers," EPIC told the New York Senate. EPIC's State Policy Project tracks privacy developments at the state level.