In a new report the European Data Protection Board is raising concerns about the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a framework permitting the flow of European consumers' personal data to the U.S. The EDPB, a group of top data protection authorities from across Europe, called for more rigorous review of compliance with the Shield, urged the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to publish assessments of U.S. surveillance, and concluded that the Shield Ombudsperson was not a sufficient remedy for potential privacy violations. The European Commission recently renewed the agreement, despite comments from EPIC and other civil society organizations highlighting U.S. mass surveillance practices and weak privacy safeguards.