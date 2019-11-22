European privacy advocate Max Schrems spoke to the Privacy Coalition in Washington DC about the GDPR. Max's group None of Your Business (NOYB) is leading the effort to enforce the new privacy law of the European Union. Max is also responsible for one of the leading privacy cases in modern privacy law, Schrems v. DPC, which protected the personal data of Europeans. Max and EPIC have challenged the use of "standard contractual clauses" in a case before the European Court of Justice, known as "Schrems 2.0."