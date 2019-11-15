The International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners today announced a new logo and a new name: the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA). According to the Commissioners, "the new logo and name represent the evolution of the conference and the current work to modernise it, including a new policy strategy which sets out a clear vision for the organization." The GPA Policy Strategy outlines three goals for regulatory cooperation: global frameworks and standards, enforcement co-operation, and policy themes. The Instituto Nacional de Transparencia, Acceso a la Información y Protección de Datos Personales (INAI) will host the Global Privacy Assembly in Mexico City in October 2020. Francisco Javier Acuña Llamas, President of the INAI, said "Thanks to the collaboration of our colleagues, we created a logo which represents the organization's main attributes: international cooperation, knowledge sharing, independence and leadership." The Public Voice Project and the EPIC Public Voice Fund will provide opportunities for civil society organizations to participate in the work of the Global Privacy Assembly.